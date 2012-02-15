READ MORE » Pakistan Vs Australia T20 Cricket match on 5 Sep 2012 Review
After winning Toss Pakistani Captain muhammad Hafeez decided to bowl first . Pakistan starts to bowl with Muhammad Hafeez . Muahammad Hafeez , Husnain Raza and saeed ajmal got 2 wicket and Australian team slumped at their 2nd lowest total at 79 runs in 19.3 overs .Umar Gul also performed very well. The greatest runs scorer in team is David Warner.
Pakistan starts to bat with imran nazir and Muhammad hafeez . Imran had made 22 runs and the best one to bat was kamran akmal who makes 31 runs . Pakistan succesfully chased the lowest ever total in just before ending the overs . In short pakistan won's by 7 wickets.
